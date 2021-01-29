PM directs strict action land grabbers to stop exploitation of poor

Sahiwal, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday directed strict action against the mafia involved in illegal occupation of land ,so as to stop exploitation of the poor and weaker sections of society.

The Prime Minister issued directives to the local administration to hold Open Kutchery (forums) every month for resolution of issues on priority basis.

The Prime Minister stated this while holding a meeting with parliamentarians and members from Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf, belonging to Sahiwal division during his visit to the city.

Those who met the Prime Minister included Rai Muhammad Murtaza Iqbal, Syed Samsam Ali Bukhari, Malik Hauman Ahmed Langrial, Chaudhry Muhammad Nauraiz Shakoor, Sheikh Muhammad Chauhan, Malik Faisal Jalal Dhakoo, Mehr Irshad Hussain Kathia, Waheed Asghar Dogar Syed Muhammad Muzaffar Shah Khagga, Rai Hassan Nawaz Khan, Faizullah Kamoka, Shakil Ahmed Niazi, Rana Aftab Ahmed, Nabeela Awan, Dr Mazhar Shirazi and Waseem Ramay.

Governor Punjab Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Bazdar were also present in the meeting.

The meeting also discussed several issues including political matters, public welfare, development projects relating to health, education and agricultural sector.

Prime Minister Imran Khan regretted that in the past, developed funds were diverted to few cities of Punjab only, ignoring the entire province.

He recalled that the government faced fiscal deficit when came to power, however said, the prudent policies led to improvement in economy.

The parliamentarians presented proposals to the Prime Minister regarding relief for farmers keeping in view of the agricultural importance of Sahiwal.

They also apprised the Prime Minister about the issue of land grabbing and the action taken against the persons involved.