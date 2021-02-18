UrduPoint.com
PM Directs Use Of Technology To Preserve Forests

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 18th February 2021 | 05:10 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday directed the authorities concerned to use technology for preservation of forests and called for an effective strategy to check tree-cutting.

Chairing a meeting on preservation and restoration of forests in Punjab, he called for formulating a comprehensive strategy to restore plantation in the province.

The Prime Minister said plantation was vital to reduce pollution and stressed that restoration of forests was among the top-priority areas for the government.

He also stressed the need to check practice of illegal hunting that caused disturbance of bio-diversity.

Adviser on Climate Change Malik Amin Aslam, Minister for Forestry Punjab Sibtain Khan and senior officials attended the meeting.

The Prime Minister was given briefing on the steps taken for the restoration of Changa Manga forest, of which the 2,4500 acres land was made barren by tree-cutting during last few years.

The government has completed plantation at over 1,000 acres under 10 billion Tree Tsunami which will be expanded to 2,500 acres till year 2023.

