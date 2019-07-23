UrduPoint.com
PM Discusses Investment With American Business Leaders

Faizan Hashmi 23 seconds ago Tue 23rd July 2019 | 04:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :A delegation of senior American business executives from Bower Group Asia called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan Monday to discuss the investments opportunities in Pakistan.

Ernie Bower, Chief Eexecutive Officer of the Bower Group Asia, led the delegation that included executives from Cargill, Oracle, CHUBB, Cheniere, Western Union, visa and microsoft.

The prime minister informed the group of the tremendous potential for US businesses in the Naya Pakistan and offered assistance in supporting the US investors. He highlighted measures being taken to improve the ease of doing business in Pakistan.

The delegation thanked the prime minister for the opportunity to discuss the business and investment climate, and informed about their companies' business plans for Pakistan.

