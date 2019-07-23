PM discusses opportunities with US Pakistan Business Council

WASHINGTON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jul, 2019 ) :The US-Pakistan business Council delegation led by Myron Brilliant, Executive Vice President and Head of International Affairs of US Chamber of Commerce, called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here at the Embassy of Pakistan in Washington DC on Monday.

The delegation included Zia Chishti, Vice Chair of USPBC and Ms Esperanza Jelalian, USPBC President, and senior executives of leading US companies – Proctor & Gamble, Bayer, Face Book, Google, Cargill and others.

Talking to the delegation members, the prime minister appreciated the contribution being made by the Council to Pakistan's economy and also talked about new initiatives and reforms being implemented by the government to promote investment in the country.

He encouraged the member companies to expand their footprint in Pakistan and benefit from the country's strategic location, large consumer market and young population.

Brilliant and other executives expressed their strong confidence in Pakistan's economy and growth potential for US businesses and offered to help the government in its reform efforts where needed.