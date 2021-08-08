UrduPoint.com

PM Encourages Youth To Learn Lesson From A Fallen But Successful Athlete

Umer Jamshaid 29 seconds ago Sun 08th August 2021 | 07:30 PM

PM encourages youth to learn lesson from a fallen but successful athlete

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the youth of Pakistan to learn important lesson from a female athlete who stumbled in one race, but ultimately won gold medal in other, during the Olympics games held in Japan.

The Prime Minister, on his twitter handle, posted that sports had taught him the valuable lesson of not giving up.

"I want the youth of Pakistan to watch the race and learn the most important lesson that sports taught me. You only lose when u give up," he posted.

The Prime Minister also tagged a video clip of the event.

Distance runner, 28-year-old Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, won gold during the Olympics after falling during a race.

Her feat went viral on social media platforms. According to sports experts, Hassan is a dominant force, winning big every time as a distance runner.

During a recent 1,500 meter run, Hassan fell after tripping over an opponent during the final lap, getting up to not only finish the race but win it as well. Just 11 hours later, she returned to the track to run the 5,000-meter race, taking home the gold medal.

Related Topics

Pakistan Imran Khan Prime Minister Sports Social Media Twitter Japan Netherlands Sunday Gold Olympics Event From Race

Recent Stories

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered duri ..

15,649 doses of COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

2 hours ago
 UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 reco ..

UAE announces 1,410 new COVID-19 cases, 1,399 recoveries, 4 deaths in last 24 ho ..

3 hours ago
 Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rah ..

Tasjeel opens new vehicle testing centre in Al Rahmania Mall, Sharjah

4 hours ago
 DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for ..

DEWA’s Innovation Centre organises workshop for over 3,000 students

4 hours ago
 Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

Wizz Air to recruit 4,600 new pilots by 2030

4 hours ago
 Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death ..

Philippines reports biggest jump in COVID-19 death toll in four months

4 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.