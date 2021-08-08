PM encourages youth to learn lesson from a fallen but successful athlete

ISLAMABAD, Aug 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday urged the youth of Pakistan to learn important lesson from a female athlete who stumbled in one race, but ultimately won gold medal in other, during the Olympics games held in Japan.

The Prime Minister, on his twitter handle, posted that sports had taught him the valuable lesson of not giving up.

"I want the youth of Pakistan to watch the race and learn the most important lesson that sports taught me. You only lose when u give up," he posted.

The Prime Minister also tagged a video clip of the event.

Distance runner, 28-year-old Sifan Hassan from the Netherlands, won gold during the Olympics after falling during a race.

Her feat went viral on social media platforms. According to sports experts, Hassan is a dominant force, winning big every time as a distance runner.

During a recent 1,500 meter run, Hassan fell after tripping over an opponent during the final lap, getting up to not only finish the race but win it as well. Just 11 hours later, she returned to the track to run the 5,000-meter race, taking home the gold medal.