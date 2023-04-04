Close
PM Equates Decision Over Polls Delay To 'judicial Murder' Reminiscent Of ZAB's Case

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2023 | 05:50 PM

PM equates decision over polls delay to 'judicial murder' reminiscent of ZAB's case

ISLAMABAD, Apr 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday referred to the judicial murder of late prime minister Zulfikar Ali Bhutto and said his murder took place on April 4, 1979, and on the same date today, the unfortunate episode was repeated with a decision of the Supreme Court in the polls delay case.

Taking part in the National Assembly session, the prime minister equating the two decisions said today, a murder of justice took place which was highly regrettable.

He said in the cabinet's meeting, they had demanded that a reference over the judicial murder of the late prime minister, which had been pending for the last 12 years, should be taken up and decided by the full court.

He said the world knew that ZAB's case was a 'judicial murder'. One of the former judges, who had decided the case, had accepted it in his memories, he added.

The prime minister also lauded late ZAB and said he was among the founders of the 1973 Constitution and his historic contribution would always be remembered.

He also asked the House to pray for the departed soul of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

