PM Expressed Condolence Over Death Of PPP Leader

Published July 09, 2022 | 10:30 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over death of col. retired Tahir Hussain Mashhadi, a PPP leader and former senator.

The prime minister prayed for the departed soul and for the bereaved family to bear the loss with fortitude.

The prime minister said that late Mashhadi's services for the country and nation would be remembered for long. Mashhadi used to speak candidly on various national issues, he added.

