PM Expresses Condolence Over Sher Mazari's Death

Faizan Hashmi Published November 05, 2022 | 01:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Nov 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday expressed his condolence over the death of Mir Balakh Sher Mazari, a prominent Baloch politician.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Mir Balakh Sher Mazari was a veteran Baloch politician who played a leading role in the country's politics.

"Our national politics is poorer with his death. He belonged to a breed of public servants who believe in values & principles. My heartfelt condolences to his family & friends," he said while paying tribute to the contributions of late Mazari in politics.

Late Mir Balakh Sher was a chief of Mazari tribe and had served as a caretaker prime minister during 1983. He passed away on Friday. He was 94.

