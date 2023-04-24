PM expresses deep grief over human loss in road accident

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over loss of lives in a road accident in which a coaster carrying Zaireen overturned on the Indus Highway.

The prime minister expressed sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He wished recovery of the injured and directed for provision of all available medical treatment to the injured.

According to media reports, a number of devotees were enroute in a coaster from Jomshoro to Sehwan Sharif to visit Lal Shahbaz Qalandar shrine when it overturned near Manjahand on the Indus Highway, causing several casualties.