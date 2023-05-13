UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Deep Grief Over Loss Of Lives During Operation Against Terrorists

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 13, 2023 | 02:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the martyrdom (Shahadat) of six Jawans of the Pakistan army and a civilian during an operation against terrorists in the Frontier Corps (FC) compound, Muslim Bagh areas of Balochistan.

The PM prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls and expressed sympathies with the bereaved families, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here on Saturday.

Shehbaz Sharif said, "The armed forces of Pakistan are fully committed to eradicating terrorism and the entire nation was standing with their security forces."He also prayed for the early recovery of the injured people and directed to ensure the best medical treatment for them.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

