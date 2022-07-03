PM expresses deep grief over loss of lives in bus accident

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jul 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the loss of precious lives in a bus accident near Zhob in Balochistan province.

The prime minister directed for immediate and best treatment to those injured in the mishap and stressed that all efforts should be made in this regard.

The prime minister expressed his sympathies with the bereaved families and prayed for the departed souls, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

According to media reports, a Quetta bound bus from Islamabad met an accident near Zhob, killing several passengers and leaving scores of others injured.