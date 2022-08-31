PM expresses gratitude to US, Switzerland for humanitarian assistance

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday expressed his gratitude to the governments of the United States and Switzerland for the announcement of humanitarian assistance to the flood-affected people of Pakistan.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that they were grateful to the United States government for the announcement of humanitarian assistance for the flood affectees in Pakistan.

"The tragedy is massive with millions of people gravely affected & we need our friends around the globe to help the suffering humanity," he added.

The prime minister, in a separate tweet, also appreciated Swiss President Ignazio Cassis for his message of solidarity with the people of Pakistan at this difficult time.

"We gratefully acknowledge the President's gesture of sending a team of Swiss experts to do the need assessment for humanitarian support," he added.