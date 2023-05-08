PM expresses grief over death of former Imam of Masjid-al-Nabawi

LONDON, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th May, 2023 ) :Prime Minister (PM) Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the demise of the former Imam (prayer leader) of Masjid-al-Nabawi Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammed Khalil.

In his condolence message, the PM expressed sympathies with the bereaved family and prayed for the high ranks of the departed soul, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He further said that the services of the late Qari Khalil for islam would be remembered for a long.

The PM prayed for the eternal peace of the departed soul.

Al-Sheikh Qari Muhammad Khalil had been serving as an Imam in Masjid al-Nabawi for many years, and he was also the Imam of Masjid al-Quba.

He was a prominent figure in the Islamic world, known for his profound knowledge of the Holy Quran and his eloquent recitation.