PM Expresses Grief Over Death Of Renowned Civil Servant Abdullah

Published July 05, 2022

PM expresses grief over death of renowned civil servant Abdullah

ISLAMABAD, Jul 5 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday expressed his deep grief and sorrow over the death of Abdullah, a renowned former civil servant.

The prime minister expressing condolence, prayed for the departed soul and for his bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity, the PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

He also lauded the services of late Abdullah, a former CSP of 1967 batch, who, he said, was a dutiful civil servant, a renowned scholar and a researcher on islam.

Late Abdullah had worked for the welfare of the people during his service. He worked tirelessly for the country and was a role model for other civil servants to emulate, he observed.

