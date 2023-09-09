Open Menu

PM Expresses Grief Over Loss Of Lives In Morocco Earthquake

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 09, 2023 | 11:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar Saturday expressed his grief over loss of lives in a severe earthquake that jolted Morocco.

The prime minister expressed condolences to the government and the people of Morocco, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release issued here.

He expressed solidarity with the government and the people of Morocco in this difficult time and extended all possible support to the quake-stricken people.

The prime minister also condoled with the bereaved families.

Separately, on his X handle, PM Kakar posted, "Our hearts ache for those affected by the severe earthquake in Morocco." "Pakistan extends its hand in unity and support to Morocco in this trying time."According to media reports quoting officials, a strong earthquake of magnitude 6.8 struck central Morocco and killed at least 296 people.

