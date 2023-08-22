PM expresses grief over martyrdom of security personnel in S. Waziristan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Aug, 2023 ) :Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Tuesday expressed his deep grief over shahadat of six personnel of Pakistan Army during an exchange of firing with terrorists in Asman Manza, South Waziristan.

The personnel of armed forces who embraced martyrdom, were the pride of the nation and motherland, PM Office Media Wing, in a press release, quoted the prime minister as saying.

He said that he along with the entire nation paid tribute to shaheed personnel.

Due to these sacrifices of the armed forces, the specter of terrorism would be banished forever, he added.