PM expresses resolve for clean, green Pakistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jul, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his strong resolve to leave 'a clean and green Pakistan for future generations' of the country.

The prime minister on his twitter handle posted a video clip of Matta, in Swat, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, saying that barren hills in the area were being turned into green owing to the billion Tree Tsunami campaign in the province.

""Matta in Swat - Barren hills turning green. Incredible results from our Billion Tree Tsunami campaign in Khyber Pukhtunkhwa. InshaAllah, we will leave a clean and green Pakistan for future generations."