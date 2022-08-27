UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Resolve To Fully Support, Assist Flood-hit Areas

Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2022 | 03:30 PM

PM expresses resolve to fully support, assist flood-hit areas

SAJAWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that the entire country was badly affected with flash floods due to incessant monsoon rains, and resolved to overcome the flood related issues with collective efforts.

The prime minister said that the heavy downpours in the season had caused human losses, damaged road and links infrastructure across Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan.

During a visit to review rescue and relief operations in flood-hit areas of Faqirani Jat, Oplano and others, the prime minister was given a detailed briefing over the situation and the relief efforts. Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah and Federal ministers also accompanied the prime minister.

Speaking on the occasion, the prime minister said that he witnessed the vast area which was inundated by flood water.

In Swat and Kalam, flash floods had caused human and financial losses, swept away road infrastructure and bridges, and now headed towards Charsadda and Nowshehra posing a severe threat there, he said, adding the district administrations, rescue agencies and the armed forces had been fully supporting the rescue and relief efforts and evacuating the people to safe places.

He said considerable damage was caused to the Munda dam.

The prime minister said in the flood affected areas, the relief efforts were being carried out. Unfortunately, he said huge losses were witnessed across the country, adding that with joint efforts and continuous efforts, they would overcome the challenge posed by the natural catastrophe.

On the occasion, the prime minister also appreciated the efforts of the chief minister, administration and the armed forces for their rescue and relief operations in these areas.

The chief secretary, director general provincial Disaster Management Authority, deputy commissioner, officials of Pakistan Navy and other relevant authorities briefed the prime minister on the relief operations, flood situation and rehabilitation of the damaged infrastructure.

Related Topics

Sindh Shahbaz Sharif Balochistan Prime Minister Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Pakistan Navy Punjab Flood Water Swat Visit Road Dam Charsadda Murad Ali Shah Rains

Recent Stories

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVI ..

United States Donates Additional Nine Million COVID-19 Vaccine Doses

2 hours ago
 UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditat ..

UN Secretary-General Receives Letter of Accreditation of New OIC Permanent Obser ..

2 hours ago
 META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in ..

META affirms stringent approach to user privacy in virtual session with Pakistan ..

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2022

6 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th Au ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 27th August 2022

6 hours ago
 White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas S ..

White House Says More Work to Do to Increase Gas Supply to Europe Ahead of Winte ..

15 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.