PM expresses resolve to overcome economic challenges

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Tuesday while mentioning the current economic challenges as 'critical' ones, expressed his resolve to overcome them with the support of coalition partners in the government.

Addressing the party workers and people here at Raiwind after offering Eid ul Fitr prayer, the prime minister said "Pakistan is currently under severe economic stress, but there is no need to get worried, as under a collective responsibility, they along with the support of other allied parties will not leave any stone unturned to address these issues." The prime minister also hinted that he would soon address the nation and mention these challenges in detail.

He also prayed to Almighty Allah that the auspicious day of Eid might be harbinger of progress and prosperity, enabling them to steer the country out of the difficult situation.

The prime minister further observed that they would have to cover this journey towards progress and prosperity with dedication and hard work coupled with honesty.

He said it was a message for the whole nation, adding in this struggle, they would require prayers and support of the nation.

He assured the nation that under Nawaz Sharif's leadership, they would resume the journey of rapid progress and prosperity that had been disrupted during 2018 by an incompetent government which wreaked havoc with the economy.

The prime minister also thanked the people and the party workers for their steadfast support for the PML-N leadership who had faced trials and tribulations during the last four years. Sharif family and the PML-N leadership would never forget your staunch support, he added.

On the occasion, Punjab Chief Minister Hamza Sharif also addressed the gathering.

He assured that his government would restart the journey of fast paced progress that had been stalled in the last four years.