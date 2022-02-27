(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday reiterating resolve and unwavering commitment to the security of country and nation, said that the armed forces of the country, backed by the nation, would respond to any military aggression in a befitting manner.

On his twitter handle, the Prime Minister, while marking the third anniversary of Pakistan's exemplary response to India's ill-conceived and botched military airstrike inside its territorial airspace on February 27, 2019, said that he had always believed in the resolution of conflict through dialogue and diplomacy, but it should not be taken as a sign of weakness.

The Prime Minister posted "I have always believed in conflict resolution through dialogue & diplomacy. That should never be taken as a sign of weakness. As we showed India on 27 Feb 2019, when it chose to attack us, our armed forces backed by the nation will respond to mly (military) aggression & prevail at all levels.""We are resolute & unwavering in our commitment to the security of our country and our nation," he said in a related tweet.