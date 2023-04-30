UrduPoint.com

PM Expresses Satisfaction Over 27.5 Mln Metric Tons Bumper Wheat Production

Umer Jamshaid Published April 30, 2023 | 02:00 PM

PM expresses satisfaction over 27.5 mln metric tons bumper wheat production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday attributed the production of 27.5 million metric tons record bumper wheat crop in the country to government's efforts at timely decisions, provision of quality seed, interrupted supply of fertilizer and Kissan package.

Expressing his satisfaction over the country's produce which surpassed production during the previous ten years, the prime minister thanked Allah Almighty for the blessing.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review countrywide wheat procurement drive at the official level, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was informed about the production of wheat in the current year, its available stock, carry forward stocks and the procurement targets of the Federal and provincial departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM's Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and other senior authorities.

The prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.

He said that despite heavy rainfalls and floods last year, achieving a bumper wheat crop was the result of the government's timely decisions and the best governance.

Felicitating the nation on achieving the milestone, the prime minister said that the government was formulating a strategy for achieving enhanced production next year.

Due to mismanagement of the previous government, Pakistan became a wheat-importing country, he said, adding the farmers were made to wait in long lines for the whole day to get fertilizers.

He said that the provincial and federal departments should directly purchase wheat from farmers to provide them benefits.

They should also increase the procurement targets of wheat, so as to ensure its uninterrupted supply throughout the year, he added.

The prime minister also directed for strict action against hoarders.

He also directed for provision of required resources through banks to get a specified quantity of wheat.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Punjab Tariq Bashir Stocks Sunday Media From Government Wheat Best Ahad Cheema Million

Recent Stories

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual Ge ..

Baku confirmed as host city for 2023 FIA Annual General Assembly

16 minutes ago
 EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

EU&#039;s employment rate peaks at 75% in 2022

3 hours ago
 Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Culture ..

Sultan bin Ahmed inaugurates Nations&#039; Cultures Forum at UoS

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 April 2023

5 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 30th April 2023

5 hours ago
 Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emp ..

Crown Prince of Fujairah, Sri Sri Ravi Shankar emphasise on promoting tolerance, ..

13 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.