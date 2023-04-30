PM expresses satisfaction over 27.5 mln metric tons bumper wheat production

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday attributed the production of 27.5 million metric tons record bumper wheat crop in the country to government's efforts at timely decisions, provision of quality seed, interrupted supply of fertilizer and Kissan package.

Expressing his satisfaction over the country's produce which surpassed production during the previous ten years, the prime minister thanked Allah Almighty for the blessing.

The prime minister chaired a meeting to review countrywide wheat procurement drive at the official level, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The meeting was informed about the production of wheat in the current year, its available stock, carry forward stocks and the procurement targets of the Federal and provincial departments.

The meeting was attended by Minister for National Food Security Tariq Bashir Cheema, PM's Adviser Ahad Khan Cheema, Special Assistant Tariq Bajwa, Caretaker Punjab Minister for Industries SM Tanveer and other senior authorities.

The prime minister congratulated the minister for food security and other relevant authorities and appreciated their steps.

He said that despite heavy rainfalls and floods last year, achieving a bumper wheat crop was the result of the government's timely decisions and the best governance.

Felicitating the nation on achieving the milestone, the prime minister said that the government was formulating a strategy for achieving enhanced production next year.

Due to mismanagement of the previous government, Pakistan became a wheat-importing country, he said, adding the farmers were made to wait in long lines for the whole day to get fertilizers.

He said that the provincial and federal departments should directly purchase wheat from farmers to provide them benefits.

They should also increase the procurement targets of wheat, so as to ensure its uninterrupted supply throughout the year, he added.

The prime minister also directed for strict action against hoarders.

He also directed for provision of required resources through banks to get a specified quantity of wheat.