PM Extends Birthday Wishes To NS; Praises His Leadership Qualities

Faizan Hashmi Published December 25, 2022 | 03:10 PM

PM extends birthday wishes to NS; praises his leadership qualities

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday conveyed birthday wishes to his elder brother and former prime minister Mian Muhammad Nawaz Sharif and paid tribute to his political and national contributions.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that he always sought guidance from his elder brother and leader Nawaz Sharif as his imprints on the politics of Pakistan remained permanent.

Praising Pakistan Muslim League-N leader, the prime minister further said that Nawaz Sharif's selfless service to the people of Pakistan was the hallmark of his politics.

"Happy birthday to Mian Nawaz Sharif. Throughout my political career, I have always looked up to him for guidance as my elder brother and leader. His imprint on Pakistani politics remains indelible. Selfless service to the people is the hallmark of his politics," he posted a tweet.

