PM extends felicitation to President Erdogan on Republic Day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Oct, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended his heartiest felicitations to President of Türkiye Recep Tayyip Erdogan and the Turkish people on the observance of 99th Republic Day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the heroic struggle of Turkish people for independence under the leadership of Ghazi Mustafa Kemal Ataturk held a prominent place in the annals of history.

In a related tweet, the prime minister said that over the years, Türkiye's impressive economic strides under president Erdogan were acknowledged by the world.

"Pakistan seeks to deepen its multifaceted ties by further exploring the vast untapped potential in trade, commerce & industry," he added.