PM extends felicitations to Li Qiang on his election as Chinese premier

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Mar, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated Li Qiang on his election as new Premier of China.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said, "I extend my warm congratulations to Li Qiang on his election as new Premier of China.

"The prime minister further said that he was looking forward to working closely with him to further advancing Pakistan-China Strategic Cooperative Partnership.

"I am confident our bilateral relations will enter a new era of cooperation," he further added in a tweet.