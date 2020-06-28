PM feels pride over his team for enforcing smart lockdown

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jun, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that his team was amongst the first to enforce smart lockdowns in the country.

This approach is now being adopted by a number of European countries in response to outbreak of new coronavirus cases.

On his terrier account he said, " I am proud of it for helping me continue to navigate our country through the Covid19 crisis." The prime minister further stressed upon following of standard operating procedures (SOPs) to overcome the coronavirus pandemic.

" InshaAllah, from now onwards if we follow SOPs we will see off the worst of this crisis,"he further posted.

The prime minister also tagged a news report carried in the Bloomberg titled 'Smart Lockdowns' Are the Future in Europe'.

According to report, the European Union countries are experimenting with new ways of dealing with the coronavirus. Germany, Portugal and Italy have all enforced selective or "smart" lockdowns, shutting down smaller regions in response to new outbreaks as opposed to bringing their entire countries to a halt.

"This approach is the only hope of returning to a more normal life as we wait for a vaccine,"it added.\867