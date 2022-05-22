PM felicitates Albanese on his election as next Australian PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Sunday congratulated Anthony Albanese, also nicknamed as Albo, on his election as the next Prime Minister of Australia.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that the victory of Labour Party represented the trust reposed by the Australian people in his leadership.

"Congratulations Albo, (MP) on election as the next Prime Minister of Australia. The victory of Australian Labor represents the trust reposed in your leadership by the Australian people.

I look forward to working with you to further strengthen Pakistan-Australia friendship," the prime minister posted in a tweet.

The 59-year-old Anthony Albanese is set to become Australia's next prime minister after leading his Labour Party to its first election victory in more than a decade.

Albo, one of the country's longest-serving politicians, steered his Labour Party over a coalition alliance that had been in power since 2013.