PM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on winning javelin gold medal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first javelin gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games2022.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Nadeem had made Pakistan proud for winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing.Nadeem's consistency, passion and hard work would inspire youth of the country, he added.

"What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

His consistency, passion and hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement."Arshad Nadeem won the final javelin throw at the Alexander Stadium with a record breaking 90.18-metre.It was Pakistan's second gold in Birmingham and the first one was won with a games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt emerged victorious in the +105kg weightlifting competition.