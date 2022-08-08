UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Arshad Nadeem On Winning Javelin Gold Medal

Sumaira FH Published August 08, 2022 | 09:30 AM

PM felicitates Arshad Nadeem on winning javelin gold medal

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Aug, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Monday congratulated Arshad Nadeem on winning the first javelin gold medal for the country in the Commonwealth Games2022.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Nadeem had made Pakistan proud for winning the first gold medal in javelin throwing.Nadeem's consistency, passion and hard work would inspire youth of the country, he added.

"What an amazing news to wake up to early this morning! Arshad Nadeem has done Pakistan proud by winning the first gold medal in Commonwealth Games.

His consistency, passion and hard work hold lessons for our youth. Congratulations Arshad on your brilliant achievement."Arshad Nadeem won the final javelin throw at the Alexander Stadium with a record breaking 90.18-metre.It was Pakistan's second gold in Birmingham and the first one was won with a games record when Nooh Dasagir Butt emerged victorious in the +105kg weightlifting competition.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Birmingham Gold

Recent Stories

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 August 2022

12 minutes ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 8th August 2022

17 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 7 August 2022

1 day ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 7th August 2022

1 day ago
 Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo ..

Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi organized a photo exhibition on the occasion of ..

1 day ago
 Football: English Premier League results - collate ..

Football: English Premier League results - collated

1 day ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.