PM Felicitates Kuwaiti Amir, People On Their National Day
Faizan Hashmi Published February 25, 2023 | 04:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended profound felicitations, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, to Amir of State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on their national day.
"We are keen to further build on our excellent bilateral relations," the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.