PM felicitates Kuwaiti Amir, people on their national day

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday extended profound felicitations, on behalf of the people and government of Pakistan, to Amir of State of Kuwait Sheikh Nawaf Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and the Kuwaiti people on their national day.

"We are keen to further build on our excellent bilateral relations," the prime minister posted on his Twitter handle.