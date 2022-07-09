UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Overseas Pakistanis On Eid-ul-Azha

Muhammad Irfan Published July 09, 2022 | 02:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jul, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday congratulated the overseas Pakistanis and the Muslim Ummah on the occasion of Eid-ul-Azha.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the sacred day was reminiscent of the passion of sacrifice and the obedience to Allah Almighty.

He further stressed that the Muslims Ummah must play its collective role to assist and support the poor and deserving Muslims.

Eid al-Adha is being observed by the Muslims in different parts of the world at the end of this year's Hajj.

