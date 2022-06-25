UrduPoint.com

PM Felicitates Qatari's Amir On 9th Anniversary Of His Rule

Faizan Hashmi Published June 25, 2022 | 03:00 PM

PM felicitates Qatari's Amir on 9th anniversary of his rule

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Saturday extended his congratulations to Amir of Qatar Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the 9th anniversary of assuming reins of the government.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said that Qatar was making massive strides under the leadership of Amir of Qatar and the bilateral relations between Pakistan and Qatar remained excellent.

"I extend my heartiest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the 9th anniversary of assuming reins of government. Qatar is making massive strides under his leadership & the bilateral relations between Pakistan & Qatar remain excellent," he posted a tweet.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister Twitter Qatar Government

Recent Stories

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for fema ..

Punjab CM Hamza announces 12,000 scooties for female teachers and other women

6 minutes ago
 PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that ..

PML-Q’s Chaudhry Wajahat Hussain announces that he is forming his separate pol ..

1 hour ago
 Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is ..

Rs75 banknote being circulated on social media is fake: SBP

1 hour ago
 OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision ..

OPPO receives eight prizes in the Computer Vision and Pattern Recognition Confer ..

1 hour ago
 Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

Chaudhary Wajahat opens about division in PML-Q

1 hour ago
 Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood Ki ..

Shah Rukh Khan celebrates 30 years as Bollywood King

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.