PM felicitates Sindh people on culture day celebrations

ISLAMABAD, Dec 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the people of Sindh on celebrating their cultural day.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister said the civilization of Sindh province had been adding the beauty of its cultural colours to the regional and human civilizations for centuries.

"Today is the culture day of Bab-e-Islam, Sindh, a day to highlight the beauty of one component of federation," he added.

Sindh culture day is being observed in the province and other parts of the country on Sunday.