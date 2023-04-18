PM, FM discuss political situation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif and Foreign Minister, Chairman Pakistan Peoples Party, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday discussed in detail the political situation of the country.

During the meeting, the foreign minister also briefed the prime minister about the matters pertaining to the ministry of foreign affairs, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.