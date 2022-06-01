(@FahadShabbir)

ANKARA (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2022 ) , Jun 1 (APP):Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday highlighted the convergence between the two countries on a range of regional and international issues and stressed the need for continued close coordination.

The prime minister expressed these views in a meeting with Foreign Minister of the Republic of Turkey Mevlüt Çavusoglu, in Ankara.

While receiving the Turkish Foreign Minister, the prime minister noted that the bilateral relations were exceptionally warm as the people of the two countries shared special bonds that dated back centuries.

He recalled the support extended by the two countries to each other in times of need.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif deeply lauded the personal contribution of the Turkish Foreign Minister in advancing bilateral relations and for playing an important role in strengthening existing institutional mechanisms of cooperation between the two countries.

In this context, the importance of the 7th session of the High-Level Strategic Cooperation Council (HLSCC) was highlighted and the substantive preparations for it were reviewed.

The prime minister particularly underscored the importance of increasing bilateral trade volume to US$5 billion over the next three years.

He also underlined the resolve to fully facilitate Turkish companies in Pakistan and invited them to invest in diverse sectors including food processing, agriculture, automotives, information technology, hydel, solar, and wind energy.

Noting the steadfast support of the two countries for each other on issues of core interest, the prime minister thanked the Turkish Foreign Minister for Turkey's principled policy on Jammu and Kashmir.

He added that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir deeply appreciated Turkey's support for this just cause.

On Afghanistan, the prime minister stressed the importance of addressing the dire humanitarian situation, the release of Afghan assets to help stabilize the economy, and continued efforts for sustainable peace and stability in the country.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is in Turkey on a three-day official visit from 31 May to 2 June.