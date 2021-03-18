PM for deeper Pakistan-Kuwait economic, trade, investment cooperation

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Mar, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Thursday reaffirming Pakistan's long-standing fraternal ties with Kuwait, rooted deep in shared faith and culture, underscored the imperative of forging deeper economic, trade and investment cooperation between the two countries.

Lauding the efforts on both sides to build an enhanced partnership, he also appreciated the two countries working closely to ensure ease of travel and enhancing people-to-people linkages.

The Prime Minister expressed these views during a meeting with Foreign Minister and Minister of State for Cabinet Affairs of Kuwait, Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah, who called on him here. Pakistan-Kuwait bilateral relations, COVID-19 situation, and regional issues were discussed.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister conveyed cordial greetings of the Emir and of the Prime Minister of Kuwait to Prime Minister Imran Khan. He also delivered a letter from the Kuwaiti Prime Minister.

Highlighting the high esteem accorded to the Kuwaiti leadership by the government and people of Pakistan, the Prime Minister warmly reciprocated the sentiments. Lauding the successful measures by Kuwait against the global pandemic, He highlighted the strategies adopted by Pakistan to fight COVID-19 pandemic, balancing the imperatives of saving lives and securing livelihoods.

The Prime Minister thanked the Kuwaiti leadership for the care afforded to Pakistani expatriates during the pandemic and urged further strengthening of this strong bond of friendship between the two countries. The Foreign Minister of Kuwait expressed his country's firm resolve to further expand cooperation with Pakistan in diverse fields.

He expressed thanks for Pakistan's steadfast support and noted that the two countries always stood by each other at difficult times.

He also thanked the Prime Minister for Pakistan's valuable cooperation, especially during the testing times of global pandemic. Recently, more than 600 Pakistani doctors and paramedics were employed by Kuwait to strengthen its health sector. Foreign Minister Dr Ahmed Nasser Al-Sabah identified education, economy, trade and investment, and people-to-people linkages as priority areas of cooperation.

He underscored the need to further strengthen the institutional frameworks of bilateral cooperation.

The Prime Minister highlighted Pakistan's efforts in support of the Afghan peace process and stressed the importance of an inclusive, broad-based and comprehensive political solution to the conflict in Afghanistan.

He also appreciated the active and constructive role played by Kuwait in promoting regional peace and harmony, especially among the countries of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC).

The Prime Minister congratulated the Kuwaiti leadership on the recent successes achieved in this regard.

The Kuwaiti Foreign Minister, on behalf of his country's leadership, cordially invited Prime Minister Imran Khan to visit Kuwait, which was graciously accepted. The Prime Minister also conveyed that he looked forward to welcoming the Emir as well as the Prime Minister of Kuwait in Pakistan at the earliest convenience.

