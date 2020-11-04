PM for ensuring balance between COVID-19 control measures, livelihood

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Nov, 2020 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday directed all the stakeholders to ensure a balance between the Covid-19 control measures and the livelihood of people.

He also particularly directed for ramping up hospitals care to cater for any rise in the COVID cases, particularly critical care equipment.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting of the National Coordination Committee on COVID-19. The Federal ministers and senior officers attended the meeting. The chief ministers joined the meeting through video link, PM Office Media Wing in a press release said.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) apprised the prime minister about the current COVID situation and pattern of the disease spread and increasing positivity ratio.

The prime minister appreciated the NCOC and all stakeholders for their efforts towards public safety and health.

The NCC also endorsed recently announced measures of the NCOC, including implementation on wearing of face masks, reduced timings of markets, restaurants and marriage halls, and enforcement of smart lockdowns.

Prime Minister Imran Khan directed the NCOC to formulate future course of action in consultation with all the stakeholders and issue necessary guidelines.

