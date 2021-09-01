ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed for a system to ensure full utilization of the financial resources provided by the Federal government for the promotion of standard higher education at universities.

The prime minister also directed for introduction of an 'award and punishment system' with regard to educational system and universities, so that government's policies for the promotion of higher education could be effectively ensured.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to promotion of higher education in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, deputy chairman Planning Commission and other senior officials, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The meeting was apprised that during the current fiscal year 2021-22, an amount of Rs42 billion had been allocated for the implementation of 168 projects of the Higher Education Commission. These included the ongoing 128 projects worth Rs29 billion and 40 new ones costing Rs12 billion.

The prime minister directed for completion of ongoing projects on priority basis, besides, reviewing HEC assisted scholarships programme to ensure best utilization of national resources.

He also directed for promotion of technical and professional educational system in the country, so that the youth could be better equipped with the latest knowledge and training to meet requirements of the modern age and thus, enabling them to take benefits from the opportunities.