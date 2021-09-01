UrduPoint.com

PM For Full Utilization Of Govt's Funded Financial Resources Over Higher Education

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Wed 01st September 2021 | 09:50 PM

PM for full utilization of govt's funded financial resources over higher education

ISLAMABAD, Sep 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Wednesday directed for a system to ensure full utilization of the financial resources provided by the Federal government for the promotion of standard higher education at universities.

The prime minister also directed for introduction of an 'award and punishment system' with regard to educational system and universities, so that government's policies for the promotion of higher education could be effectively ensured.

The prime minister was chairing a meeting to review matters pertaining to promotion of higher education in the country.

The meeting was attended by Minister for Education Shafqat Mahmood, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Minister for Planning Asad Umar, Special Assistant to PM Dr Shahbaz Gill, deputy chairman Planning Commission and other senior officials, PM Office media wing said in a press release.

The meeting was apprised that during the current fiscal year 2021-22, an amount of Rs42 billion had been allocated for the implementation of 168 projects of the Higher Education Commission. These included the ongoing 128 projects worth Rs29 billion and 40 new ones costing Rs12 billion.

The prime minister directed for completion of ongoing projects on priority basis, besides, reviewing HEC assisted scholarships programme to ensure best utilization of national resources.

He also directed for promotion of technical and professional educational system in the country, so that the youth could be better equipped with the latest knowledge and training to meet requirements of the modern age and thus, enabling them to take benefits from the opportunities.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Asad Umar Education HEC Media From Government Best Billion

Recent Stories

German man tried for spying on parliament for Russ ..

German man tried for spying on parliament for Russians

50 seconds ago
 7 development schemes worth Rs 137.114b approved

7 development schemes worth Rs 137.114b approved

51 seconds ago
 Italian FA chief says curbing transfer excesses af ..

Italian FA chief says curbing transfer excesses after pandemic damage

53 seconds ago
 From delivery man to AC Milan: Messias says 'dream ..

From delivery man to AC Milan: Messias says 'dreams come true'

54 seconds ago
 Committee on Price Control to Be Established in Af ..

Committee on Price Control to Be Established in Afghanistan Amid Spike in Prices ..

56 seconds ago
 Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

Armeena Khan annoyed with fake trolls on Twitter

2 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.