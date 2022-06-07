PM for immediate gas supply from newly discovered reservoirs in NW

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday directed immediate supply of gas to the public from the recently discovered reservoirs in the erstwhile tribal areas of North Waziristan.

The prime minister accorded his approval to immediate supply of gas from Bannu, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The area is estimated to have gas reservoirs of about one trillion cubic feet.

The prime minister issued direction during a meeting with Chairman Fauji Foundation Group Waqar Ahmed Malik and CEO Mari Petroleum Company Limited Faheem Haider. Minister for Petroleum Senator Dr Musadiq Malik and secretary petroleum were also present during the meeting, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

The prime minister was given a briefing over the newly discovered gas reservoirs in North Waziristan district and the overall gas demand and supply in the country.

The prime minister also summoned recommendations over the development of the area, social welfare, education and health.

The relevant authorities were asked to submit a plan for provision of relief to the residents and their children, living in these areas where new reservoirs had been discovered.