UrduPoint.com

PM For Pak-Turk Cooperation To Address Post-pandemic Issues, Vaccine Development

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 02, 2022 | 04:00 PM

PM for Pak-Turk cooperation to address post-pandemic issues, vaccine development

ANKARA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Jun, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif Thursday emphasized that Pakistan and Turkey should continue to address health and economic challenges, arising from the COVID-19 pandemic and step up cooperation in vaccine development.

The prime minister, in a meeting with Turkish Health Minister Dr Fahrettin Koca who called on him during his three-day official visit here, congratulated over the commendable handling of COVID-19 by Turkey.

During the meeting, the prime minister stressed the importance of enhancing bilateral cooperation in the health sector. He appreciated President Recep Tayyip Erdogan for transforming the health system in Turkey in the last two decades.

He recalled several joint initiatives undertaken by the Turkish government in Pakistan in the health sector, especially in health services, pharmaceuticals, digital health and training and capacity building of medical professionals.

Shehbaz Sharif greatly admired Turkish generosity, witnessed during the 2005 earthquake and 2010 floods in Pakistan. He particularly appreciated the establishment of Recep Tayyip Erdogan Hospital in Muzaffargarh, following the massive floods in Pakistan.

He advised the Turkish-Pakistan Joint Working Group (JWG) on Health to undertake in-depth discussions on multiple aspects of bilateral health cooperation.

The prime minister underscored the importance of follow-up on various initiatives including collaboration in the establishment of pathology labs, enhanced functioning of Pakistan Kidney Liver Institute (PKLI), and automobile ambulances.

The Turkish health minister highlighted the potential for enhanced collaboration in various aspects of the health field, such as manufacturing of medical equipment and pharmaceuticals, health tourism and quality control.

He indicated that a team of Turkish Health Ministry would visit Pakistan in the near future.

The health minister also informed that a "Pak-Medica Expo and business Forum" would be held in Pakistan in October this year.

During the meeting, it was agreed, that the two sides will remain engaged on agreed areas of cooperation through the Joint Working Group on Health.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Earthquake Prime Minister Business Turkey Visit Muzaffargarh Tayyip Erdogan October From Government

Recent Stories

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public ..

Govt committee to make railways best, safe public transport

17 minutes ago
 Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartph ..

Why is vivo X80 Currently the Top Flagship Smartphone in Pakistan?

36 minutes ago
 PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition ..

PSL franchise Peshawar Zalmi announces 4th edition of Zalmi Madrasa League

2 hours ago
 Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

Imran Khan approaches PHC to seek protective bail

2 hours ago
 Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's ..

Resolution submitted in PA condemning Imran Khan's statement

3 hours ago
 PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving ..

PM warns Imran Khan not to cross limits by giving statement of country's split

3 hours ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.