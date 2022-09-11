UrduPoint.com

PM For Protection Of Dadu Grid Station From Flood

Umer Jamshaid Published September 11, 2022 | 01:40 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday while taking a notice of the possible threat to a 500KV grid station in Dadu from the flood situation, directed for utilization of all resources to protect the power grid.

The prime minister directed the civil and military high-ups to immediately save the grid station from being affected by the flood, PM Office Media Wing said in a press release.

For the uninterrupted power supply, the protection of grid station was necessary, he added.

Upon PM's directive, three excavators had been sent from Moro city.

The prime minister had been, round the clock, supervising the restoration and rehabilitation work on the flood-damaged infrastructure.

