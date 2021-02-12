UrduPoint.com
PM For Strict Monitoring To Ensure Provision Of Edible Items To Masses At Minimum Price

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Fri 12th February 2021 | 07:10 PM

PM for strict monitoring to ensure provision of edible items to masses at minimum price

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Friday called for strict monitoring of the unjust difference in the prices of essential commodities at wholesale market and retail levels to ensure their provision to the masses at minimum price.

He said the foremost priority of officers, including the assistant and deputy commissioners concerned regarding the stabilization in the edible items' prices should be to ensure the elimination of unnecessary increase in the prices through effective monitoring of ups and downs in market prices.

The prime minister was presiding over a meeting held here to review measures being taken for increasing the number of fruit and vegetable markets in Punjab and reducing the price of wheat flour.

Minister for Economic Affairs Makhdoom Khusro Bakhtiar, Advisor to the PM Shehzad Akbar, Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Special Assistant to the PM Malik Ameen Aslam, Senior Provincial food Minister Abdul Aleem Khan, Provincial Minister for Agriculture Sardar Hussain Jahanian Gardezi, Special Assistant to the CM Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and senior officers were in attendance.

The prime minister said bringing ease in the lives of poor and underprivileged masses was the foremost priority of the present government.

