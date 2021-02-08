UrduPoint.com
PM For United Efforts To Turn Pakistan Into True Islamic Welfare State Like Riasat-e-Madinah: PM

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Mon 08th February 2021 | 07:00 PM

PM for united efforts to turn Pakistan into true Islamic welfare state like Riasat-e-Madinah: PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Monday stressed the need of united efforts by all segments of the society including Ulema and Mashaikh to transform Pakistan into a true Islamic welfare state in line with the principles of Riasat-e-Madinah.

"Turning Pakistan into Riasat-e-Madina is not like an on-off switch. It requires change of mindset… a revolution in thinking and united efforts.

Imran Khan cannot do it alone," the Prime Minister said while addressing the Ulema and Mashaikh conference here.

He said that Pakistan was the only country in the world which was created in the name of islam.

Ulema and Mashaikh also played important in that respect and stood with the Father of Nation Quad-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah during the struggle for getting a separate homeland for Muslims of Subcontinent, he added.

