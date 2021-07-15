UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

PM Given Guard Of Honour At Uzbekistan's Presidential Palace

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Thu 15th July 2021 | 04:50 PM

PM given guard of honour at Uzbekistan's presidential palace

TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) , July 15 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was given guard of honour on his arrival at Uzbekistan's Koksaray presidential palace.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the prime minister at the official welcome ceremony, where contingents of Uzbek forces presented static salute to the visiting dignitary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the parade as national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

Later, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced their delegations to each other before proceeding to the official talks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan were present.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Technology Information Minister Interior Minister Rashid Uzbekistan Ali Haider July

Recent Stories

MoHAP launches 2nd phase of &#039;Healthy and Posi ..

25 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler inaugurates Al Suhub Rest Area in Kh ..

40 minutes ago

EPD starts examining industrial waste

38 minutes ago

Coronavirus: Latest global developments

38 minutes ago

Ireland 'cannot' accept global tax reform plans: f ..

38 minutes ago

Melbourne joins Sydney in lockdown, 12 million ord ..

41 minutes ago

More Stories From Miscellaneous

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.