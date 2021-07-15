TASHKENT (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jul, 2021 ) , July 15 (APP)::Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday was given guard of honour on his arrival at Uzbekistan's Koksaray presidential palace.

Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev received the prime minister at the official welcome ceremony, where contingents of Uzbek forces presented static salute to the visiting dignitary.

Prime Minister Imran Khan reviewed the parade as national anthems of the two countries were played on the occasion.

Later, Uzbek President Mirziyoyev and Prime Minister Imran Khan introduced their delegations to each other before proceeding to the official talks.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi, Information Minister Chaudhry Fawad Hussain, Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed, Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and Khyber Pukhtunkhwa Minister for Information Technology Atif Khan were present.