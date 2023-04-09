PM greets Christian community on Easter

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, Apr 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Apr, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday felicitated the Christian community around the world, particularly the Pakistani Christian brothers and sisters on celebrating Easter.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister wished a very happy Easter to the Christian community.

"Let us all vow to do our bit in making the world a peaceful place where communities can live in harmony & build a tomorrow of hope," he further added.