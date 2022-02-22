UrduPoint.com

PM Greets Saudi Leadership On Kingdom's Founding Day

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 22, 2022 | 09:50 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Tuesday extended heartiest greetings to the leadership of Saudi Arabia on the founding day of the Kingdom.

The prime minister in a tweet greeted the Saudi King, the Crown Prince and the people of the Kingdom.

"On the historic founding day of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, I extend our heartiest greetings to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques, HM King Salman bin Abdulaziz, HRH Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman & brotherly people of the Kingdom," he wrote on his social media twitter handle.

PM Khan also wished prosperity for the people of Saudi Arabia and Pakistan.

"May our two countries and our people prosper," he said.

For the first time, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia is celebrating the anniversary of the founding day of the first Saudi State on February 22, according to the Saudi Gazette.

The day celebrates the founding of the first Saudi State, the Emirate of Diriyah, by Imam Muhammad Bin Saud in 1727, which occurred in February of that year.

On January 27, Custodian of The Two Holy Mosques King Salman issued a Royal Order to commemorate February 22 every year as the nation's founding day.

