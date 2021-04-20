UrduPoint.com
PM Grieved Over Death Of Ex-IGP Durrani

Tue 20th April 2021 | 12:10 AM

PM grieved over death of ex-IGP Durrani

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Apr, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Monday expressed his condolence over the death of former Khyber Pakhtunkhwa inspector general of police (IGP) Nasir Khan Durrani.

On his twitter handle, the prime minister lauded the services of former police chief for bringing reforms in the KP police.

He also prayed for the departed soul and expressed condolence with his bereaved family.

The prime minister posted, "Saddened to learn of the passing of former IG Police Nasir Durrani. My condolences and prayers go to his family. He was instrumental in reforming KP police when he was the IG. Pakistan has lost an outstanding police officer."Nasir Durrani had been on ventilator for quite some time after contracting COVID-19. During 2013, he was appointed as KP IGP and served the province till 2017.

More Stories From Miscellaneous

