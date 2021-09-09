PM grieved over demise of Rahimullah Yousafzai

ISLAMABAD, Sep 9 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday expressed deep grief and sorrow over the sad demise of the veteran journalist Rahimullah Yousafzai.

In a message of condolence on social media platform Twitter, he said, "Saddened to learn of Rahimullah Yousafzai's passing.

He was one of Pakistan's most respected journalists. He was an opinion maker because his columns were well researched. My condolences & prayers go to the family."