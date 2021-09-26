ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday expressed his deep grief over the death of Khurram Mahmood, a businessman and Pakistan Tahreek-i-Insaf activist in the United States.

The prime minister also expressed his condolence with the bereaved family.

The prime minister on his twitter handle posted, "Saddened to learn of the passing of Khurram Mahmood in the USA. He was a successful businessman & dedicated PTI social media activist. My condolences & prayers go to his family".