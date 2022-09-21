UrduPoint.com

PM Highlights Importance Of UNSC's Comprehensive Reform

Faizan Hashmi Published September 21, 2022 | 11:30 PM

NEW YORK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Sep, 2022 ) :Emphasizing the importance of a comprehensive reform of the UN Security Council, Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Wednesday underscored the need for continuing transparent, consultative and constructive intergovernmental negotiations, which would respond to the positions and expectations of all member states.

The prime minister held a meeting with President of United Nations General Assembly (PGA) Csaba Korosi here on the sidelines of 77th Session of UNGA.

Drawing attention to the unprecedented rains that had triggered the worst natural disaster in Pakistan's history, the prime minister stressed that the support of the international community was crucial to help the country respond effectively to the climate catastrophe, and to recover and rebuild, in a sustainable manner.

He also extended Pakistan's support, as the current Chair of the Group of 77 and China, to advance the development agenda in the General Assembly, and other relevant bodies and forums.

Highlighting the multiple challenges confronting the world today – the COVID pandemic, economic recession, climate change, great power tensions, and a number of old and new conflicts, the prime minister hoped for concrete responses by the Assembly under his leadership.

The prime minister congratulated Csaba Korosi on his election as the President of 77th Session of UNGA.

The PGA expressed his complete "sympathy, solidarity and cooperation" with Pakistan.

He noted that the disaster was not of Pakistan's making and it deserved the world's support. There should be a "global solution to a global problem".

The prime minister also briefed the PGA on Pakistan's priority issues, including the Jammu and Kashmir dispute, Afghanistan, and Islamophobia.

