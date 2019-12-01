PM hints at worldwide recognized practiced code of conduct for student unions

ISLAMABAD, Dec 1 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Dec, 2019 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Sunday said that they would establish a comprehensive and enforceable code of conduct, learning from the best practices in the internationally renowned universities, so that they could restore and enable student unions to play their part in positively grooming their youth as future leaders of the country.

In a series of tweets, the prime minister said that the universities groomed future leaders of the country and student unions form an integral part of this grooming.

"Unfortunately, in Pakistan universities' student unions became violent battlegrounds & completely destroyed the intellectual atmosphere on campuses," he further posted.