PM Holds Meeting With Chinese Authorities Over Renewable Energy

Sumaira FH Published February 05, 2022 | 07:40 PM

PM holds meeting with Chinese authorities over renewable energy

BEIJING, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan Saturday held an online meeting with Chairman China Energy and Engineering Corporation Dr. Song Hailiang and Chairman Power China Dr. Ding Yanzhang.

The meeting was about increasing investment in Pakistan's energy sector including renewable energy and improvement in irrigation infrastructure, PM Office Media wing said in a press releaseForeign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Finance Minister Shaukat Fayyaz Tarin, Information Minister Ch Fawad Hussain, Planning Minister Asad Umar, Advisor on Commerce Abdul Razzak Dawood, Special Assistant to PM on CPEC Affairs Khalid Mansoor, National Security Adviser Dr Moeed Yusuf and senior officials concerned attended the meeting.

